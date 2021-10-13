Trending Stories
Hannah Palmer Straddles A Bicycle In Plunging Minidress

Hannah Palmer close up
HannahPalmer/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Model Hannah Palmer is big-time impressing her social media followers as she enjoys some outdoor two-wheeler time. The Arizona-based model and Revolve influencer has been busy ramping up promos for the Pretty Little Thing clothing brand she now fronts, with a recent shot showing the blonde bombshell straddling a bicycle while showing off a low-cut look.

Hannah's snap stunned her 2 million Instagram followers as she celebrated fall in Colorado, and the post likely earned the blue-eyed beauty some decent top-up cash.

Welcoming Fall In Colorado

Hannah Palmer in green two-piece
HannahPalmer/Instagram

Scroll for the shot. Palmer, who shot to fame after missing out on Maxim's Cover Girl prize, is having the last laugh as Google searches for her continue to rise.

Sending out a cute smile while in hoop earrings and looking super-stylish, Hannah posed from a cleared forestry area with her toned legs on either side of a bicycle. The model rocked a plunging and monochrome patterned minidress, one flashing her cleavage, slim shoulders, and killer pins. Shades atop Hannah's head added a little extra glam.

See The Stunning Snap Below

Taking to her caption, Hannah wrote: "Autumn in Colorado" with a falling leaf emoji.

The leggy star, who has snagged over 88,000 likes for her upload, also shouted out affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. PLT, which boasts collabs with celebs including Jordyn Woods and Doja Cat, is also known for its brand ambassadors and influencers - Demi Rose and Larsa Pippen are just two.

Hannah was told she's "so gorgeous it hurts" in the shot. See more of her after the cute bicycle snap.

What's The Pay?

Hannah Palmer in leather shorts
HannahPalmer/Instagram

Hannah didn't use a #ad, but with enough PLT promos on her Instagram, it's clear there's a partnership. In these instances, the need for the #ad disclaimer appears waived. Per experts at Vox, earnings for social media influencers can be pretty impressive.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Beauty Aspirations

Prior to her Maxim compete, Hannah opened up about what she'd have wound up doing if she hadn't entered modeling. The Bang Energy face revealed:

"My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I've always wanted to do the same."

