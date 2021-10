Sommer Ray is all dolled up in a very cheeky corset for a reminder to "fight for your fairytale." The 24-year-old fitness model and entrepreneur has been going full steam promoting for both her Sommer Ray's Shop and 2021-dropped IAMRAIS beauty line on Instagram - she took a little break last week, though, posting a stunning shoot while in a jacket-like corset and ditching her usual sporty look for a glam one.

Sommer stunned fans with a gallery that turned quite revealing. See the photos below.