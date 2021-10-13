Trending Stories
Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Lisa Rinna close up
LisaRinna/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lisa Rinna's skimpy bikini-and-cowboy hat show-off has been getting the thumbs-up from more than one of her famous RHOBH co-stars. The 58-year-old Bravo star, currently in the news for getting sued over posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram, caused a stir in the best possible way recently, sharing a sizzling lake trip snap, plus a reminder of her fierce swimsuit body.

Lisa, known for her love of cowboy hats and having made 2019 headlines for her Billie Eilish dance while in one, was back to the trademark look.

Looking Sensational At 58

Lisa Rinna in plunging black look
LisaRinna/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Rinna shared it last month as she kissed her Hot Girl Summer goodbye. The L.A.-based star posed from a boat and with her hands confidently on her hips as she rocked a strappy, pale pink, and classic-cut bikini, plus one very eye-catching cowboy hat.

The mom of two, highlighting her shredded abs and golden tan, also flaunted the famous pout behind her 2020-founded Rinna Beauty line, with the caption reading: "Byeeeeee summer." See more photos after the snap!

Scroll For More Photos

Lisa's post, now sitting at over 53,000 likes, has been noticed by both her fans and her Bravo co-stars. Erika Jayne left a like, with Kyle Richards topping comments as she wrote: "All my friends are gorg" with a fire emoji.

Also replying was Sutton Stracke, who said: "Noooooo." Of course, plenty of remarks came in over the Lip Kit founder's killer figure - one user asked how Lisa stays "in shape? I know you are naturally slim, but you look amazing."

Calls Herself A 'Dirty Vegan'

Lisa Rinna in peachy dress
Shutterstock | 564025

2020 marked Lisa opening up about her diet and exercise - and with her usual sense of humor. The former Melrose Place actress told People:

“I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based—but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it," separately telling OWN:

“Sometimes, I’ll have an ice cream sundae, but if I had one every day, I would feel awful. I’m very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good... I like to feel good and I like to look good.”

Give Her '80s Workouts

Lisa, whose Instagram is littered with bedroom sweatpants videos as she dances to her favorite beats - both modern and old - has also revealed she's 100% up for the old-school workout.

“When I was 16, I discovered jazzercise. And I thought it was the greatest thing since peanut butter and jelly,” she dished to Parade. “And then when I moved to Los Angeles, I discovered the Jane Fonda Workout. Oh, God. I loved that so much.”

