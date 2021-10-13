Harrison Ford's Kids: How Many Children Does The 'Indiana Jones' Legend Have?

It's no secret that Harrison Ford is an exemplary father. The Indiana Jones legend, who has been married three times, has a large blended family that includes four biological children with his first two spouses and an adoptive son with his wife-of-11-years, Calista Flockhart.

The 79-year-old Hollywood star makes it a point to be present in all of his five children's lives, often flying the family to his 800-Acre Wyoming ranch to get as much quality time as possible with his kids and grandkids. The coolest part: he flies them all out himself! The actor has been a licensed pilot for 25 years and insists on doing the honors himself.

Here's everything we know about the Ford children.