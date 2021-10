Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been one of the subjects of trade speculations during the 2021 NFL offseason. After failing to reach a mutual agreement regarding a contract extension, rumors are circulating that Ertz is no longer happy and wants his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

The rumors surrounding the veteran tight end somehow died down when he said before the start of the 2021 NFL season that he intends to spend his entire NFL career with the Eagles.