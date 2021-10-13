Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Gives Major Update On Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undeniably one of the most durable players in the NFL, but it doesn't mean that he doesn't suffer from injuries. Though they recently had a dominant 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, Jenna Laine of ESPN revealed that Brady was experiencing some discomfort during the game.

With two and a half minutes left in the first half, the veteran quarterback reportedly injured his right thumb after hitting his hand on the helmet of a defender.