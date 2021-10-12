Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter, Sami, Shares Glam Photoshoot Amid Family Drama

Sami Sheen, the teenage daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is showing off her modeling chops on social media. The 17-year-old, who aspires to one day be on the cover of Vogue, proved she's runway material in a glamour photoshoot shared on her Instagram page on Monday.

The budding star seemed untroubled by the child support drama presently unfolding between her famous parents, taking to her Instagram stories early morning on October 12 to celebrate a "little" milestone.

Check it out below!