Mystery Solved: Here's What Happened To 43 Students Who Vanished In Mexico

In September 2014, 43 male students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in Mexico seemingly vanished into thin air, after traveling to Mexico City to mark the 46th anniversary of the Tlatelolco student massacre.

For years now, the public has been trying to figure out what really happened, as the Mexican government claimed that the students' bodies -- which were never found -- were burned in a trash dump.

Newly uncovered evidence shows that the truth is far more disturbing that anyone anticipated.

