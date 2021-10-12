Kamala Harris Used Child Actors In Cringeworthy NASA Video

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) last week released a special video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.
The 10-minute video clip -- which is available on YouTube -- shows a group of children meeting with Harris, who is the chairwoman of the National Space Council, in the Naval Observatory.
The video was apparently meant to show Harris' quirky side and raise her profile, but instead it became an internet meme of sorts, with people across the political spectrum poking fun at Harris and describing her over-the-top behavior in the video as incredibly cringeworthy.