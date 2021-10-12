Gabby Petito Case: What If Brian Laundrie Is Never Found?

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), body hunters, and volunteers have been searching for Brian Laundrie for more than three weeks now, but there is absolutely no trace of him anywhere.

Laundrie went on a cross-country trip with his girlfriend Gabby Petito in July, but she never returned home. Laundrie vanished two days after Petito was reported missing, while her body was found last month in Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park.

But what would happen if Laundrie is never found?