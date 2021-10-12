Chloë Grace Moretz's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Moretz's most high-profile relationship was with Brooklyn Beckham, 22. The Dark Shadows actress, who also starred in 2013's Carrie, met Victoria and David Beckham's son at 2014 Paris Fashion Week and the two were on-again, off-again for four years.

For the first half of that interval, Moretz and Beckham kept people guessing about whether they were actually a couple, with her constantly playing down the relationship in interviews.

Although the pair, who reportedly enjoyed plenty of spin class dates at Soul Cycle, appeared to have drifted apart in October 2015 -- at the time, Beckham was courting French actress Sonia Ben Ammar - they were back together by January 2016.

The two finally went public about their relationship around that time, with Moretz stating on The Talk: “We’ve been like on and off together for a couple of years now and we just kinda made it official."

The actress opened up: "We were always like running from the paparazzi… It’s affecting our relationship though. We weren’t able to go to the restaurants… And we were like you know what? If we are more upfront about it and we break down the iron curtain and we just let them take our photo, they are not gonna care.”

While things appeared to be going great for them, they eventually broke up for good in April 2018.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that," the young actress told Stellar Magazine at the time. "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”