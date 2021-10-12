Trending Stories
Jabril Cox Boasts About Injuring Giants QB Daniel Jones On Instagram

Daniel Jones throwing the ball
Shutterstock | 217689673
Football
JB Baruelo

After getting their first win of the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have once again returned to the losing column after suffering a massive defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Aside from earning their fourth loss of the season, the Giants also lost several players - Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay - to injuries.

Though his condition wasn't as worse as Barkley and Golladay, Jones' injury recently got the most attention after the recent actions of Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox.

Jabril Cox Unapologetic For Injuring Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones finding his target
Shutterstock | 217689673

Jones suffered a concussion late in the second quarter when he collided helmet to helmet with Cox. When the incident happened, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse immediately headed towards Jones' location to check his condition and give him a hand. However, the player who hit him, Cox, doesn't seem to care at all regarding Jones' status.

To make things worse, Cox seems to be proud of what he has done to Jones. In a now-deleted Instagram story, which was captured by @LWOSgoatsaquon on Twitter, Cox posted a shot of the play where he hit Jones with the captions “giving out concussions!!!,” followed by an emoji with head bandages.

Daniel Jones 'In Good Spirits' Despite Injury

Daniel Jones passing the ball
Shutterstock | 217689673

As of now, Jones' camp is yet to respond to Cox's controversial Instagram story. When he was hit by Cox in the second quarter, Jones was carted off to the locker room and never returned to the field. However, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, a source close to Jones revealed that the Giants quarterback is "in good spirits" despite going down with an injury

In the final minutes of their game against the Cowboys, Jones was reportedly seen having a "lengthy conversation" with his parents outside the locker room.

Daniel Jones' Availability For Upcoming Game Remains Uncertain

Giants head coach Joe Judge is one of the people who checked Jones' condition after their game against the Cowboys. However, despite seeing him personally, Judge still couldn't give an answer whether Jones would be available when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

"I'm not going to get into any medical diagnosis. I saw him in the locker room afterwards right there. Just checked on him," Judge said. "In terms of where he'll go next week, I don't have an answer for you right now. We'll see where he goes. Obviously, we're all hopeful that he'll be back and he'll be healthy."

Mike Glennon Could Serve As Giants' Temporary Starter

Close up of Mike Glennon, backup quarterback for the New York Giants
Wikimedia

Luckily for the Giants, even if Jones would need time to rest, Judge still has another quarterback who he could trust to run their offense in Mike Glennon.

"Mike does a good job of preparing," Judge sad, via Giants' official website. "I thought in terms of the eyeball test that him getting out there today, there was a lot of things he did well, a lot of positions he put us in with a chance to have success. Mike's had a lot of experience."

