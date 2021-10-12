Donald Trump Fought To Appoint Daughter Ivanka As Head Of World Bank

In 2019, Jim Yong Kim announced he would step down as president of the World Bank, the largest and best-known development bank in the world.

The announcement shocked both the public and the financial sector, and created a unique opportunity for then-President Donald Trump to pick whomever he wanted for the role.

But Trump did not exactly explore his options, and he never considered hiring an expert. As he made clear in interviews at the time, the Republican wanted to appoint his own daughter, ​IvankaTrump, as leader of the World Bank.