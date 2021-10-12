Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get Ben Simmons For Four Players & Six Draft Picks

Ben Simmons wearing his warm up suit
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Days before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick is determined to leave the City of Brotherly love and start a new journey somewhere else.

In the past months, Simmons has already been linked to numerous teams that are in dire need of additional star power to boost their chance of winnning the NBA championship title this season.

Ben Simmons To LA Clippers

Ben Simmons on his way to the locker
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

One of the potential landing spots for Simmons before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of last-minute blockbuster trade ideas before the 2021-22 NBA season begins. These include a hypothetical deal that would enable the Clippers to acquire Simmons from the Sixers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would send Terance Mann, Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Keon Johnson, a 2028 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Ben Simmons Gives Sixers All-Star Caliber PG

Ben Simmons shooting the ball from the free-throw line
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw.jpg

Giving up all those assets would be worth it for the Clippers if it means acquiring a player of Simmons' caliber. Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still considered an All-Star in the league. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would enable the Clippers to grant Kawhi Leonard's request to add a starting-caliber point guard to their roster.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Simmons is also a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, and a decent defender. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Ben Simmons Could Step Up In Kawhi Leonard's Absence

Bringing Simmons to Los Angeles would make more sense for the Clippers, especially now that Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a huge chunk of the 2021-22 NBA season due to injury. Simmons could step up and take the role as the team's second-scoring option next to Paul George while Leonard is under rehabilitation.

Also, Swartz believes that Simmons would be a "nice defensive replacement" for Leonard, giving Coach Tyronn Lue the player whom he could trust to guard the opposing team's best player in crucial situations.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers?

The proposed trade deal would only be worth exploring for the Sixers if they realize that no team would give up another All-Star for Simmons.

"Bledsoe would take over starting point guard duties in Philadelphia and should be re-energized on a title contender after a down year with the New Orleans Pelicans," Swartz wrote. "Mann, 24, made 41.8 percent of his threes last season and dropped 39 points to help eliminate the Utah Jazz. Kennard (44.6 percent from three) ranked eighth in the NBA last season in outside accuracy. Picking up Johnson, the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft, and six additional draft picks would give the Sixers some good trade ammunition should they want to make another deal in the future."

