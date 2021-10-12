Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Demi Rose Arches Back In Bikini For 'Reflection'

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Is 'Ecstasy And Agony'

Close-up of Megan Fox.
Shutterstock | 673594
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got candid about their hot and heavy relationship for the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style. The 35-year-old actress and the 31-year-old musician, who describe their torrid love affair as a "dark fairy tale," shared lesser-known details about their whirlwind romance, while also posing for their first cover photoshoot as a couple.

Fox dropped a few snaps from the shoot on her Instagram, complete with a sweltry caption for her 16.8 million followers to enjoy. MGK's 9 million admirers on the platform got a similar treat, red-hot caption included.

Scroll for the photos!

Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Her 'Soulmate'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose for a quirky mirror selfie.
Megan Fox | Instagram

One thing that's plain to see about Fox and MGK is that they have incredible chemistry. The former Transformers actress and the “Bloody Valentine” singer have been [making headlines] with their intense, passionate relationship ever since they first started dating last summer.

However, their connection goes far deeper, with Fox telling GQ that she saw her “own soul’s reflection” in her partner.

“Famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live,” Fox, who was previously married for 10 years to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, said in the interview that came out yesterday. “I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away.”

Recounting the first time she and the rapper-turned-rocker first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the Jennifer's Body star said: "[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that."

It's no wonder Fox captioned the first batch of GQ photos posted to Instagram with a quoted from Bram Stoker's Dracula. "And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood," she wrote. Check it out below!

Megan Fox: 'This Is What My Heart Was Searching For'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly snuggle in mirror selfie.
Megan Fox | Instagram

Fox, who previously told The Washington Post she and the singer shared an instant "magical" connection from the moment they met, said MGK was exactly what her "heart was searching for."

“I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking," detailed the New Girl alum. "But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”

The actress gave a vivid description of their love on Instagram as she shared more snaps from the GQ shoot.

"the tale of two outcasts and star crossed [sic] lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies, and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary 📿," read the caption. See it below!

MGK Says Relationship With Megan Fox Is 'Ecstasy And Agony'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stick out their tongues in cute couple selfie.
Machine Gun Kelly | Instagram

While Fox had no problem acknowledging she was smitten with the singer from the get-go -- she first declared her "heart" was his on [Instagram] back in August 2020 -- Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) told GQ he had never fallen in love before laying eyes on his sex-symbol girlfriend.

“It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much s**t, you think you know everything,” he said. “And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don’t know shit yet.’ That’s when the adventure starts, right?’”

Even though both stars agree that finding each other was pure kismet, the "Bad Things" singer revealed their intense, raw connection invites in both light and darkness.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," MGK told GQ. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Taking to his Instagram page, MGK posted a series of photos from the shoot, captioned: “a life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left 🔪and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets [sic] f**k like demons."

17 Months Strong

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox hug in mirror selfie.
Machine Gun Kelly | Instagram

Dubbed by GQ "Hollywood’s hottest new power couple," MGK and Fox were first romantically linked in May 2020, shortly before her ex-husband confirmed they had been separated since 2019. The pair went Instagram-official in late July of last year, with MGK paying a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on the social media platform.

"waited for eternity to find you again...," he wrote, sharing a selfie of the two of them together.

The couple, who made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards, recently turned heads at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where Fox wore a completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress that she said was all MGK's idea. She also starred in his music videos for "Bloody Valentine" and "Drunk Face."

Both Fox and MGK have children from their previous relationships. The actress shares three sons with Green -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 -- while the singer has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get Ben Simmons For Four Players & Six Draft Picks

October 12, 2021

Donald Trump Fought To Appoint Daughter Ivanka As Head Of World Bank

October 12, 2021

Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Admires LeBron James' Ability To Extend His Prime

October 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire D'Angelo Russell For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

October 12, 2021

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

October 12, 2021

'Chucky' (TV Series) Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

October 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.