Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Is 'Ecstasy And Agony'

One thing that's plain to see about Fox and MGK is that they have incredible chemistry. The former Transformers actress and the “Bloody Valentine” singer have been [making headlines] with their intense, passionate relationship ever since they first started dating last summer.

However, their connection goes far deeper, with Fox telling GQ that she saw her “own soul’s reflection” in her partner.

“Famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live,” Fox, who was previously married for 10 years to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, said in the interview that came out yesterday. “I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away.”

Recounting the first time she and the rapper-turned-rocker first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the Jennifer's Body star said: "[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that."

It's no wonder Fox captioned the first batch of GQ photos posted to Instagram with a quoted from Bram Stoker's Dracula. "And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood," she wrote. Check it out below!