Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

News

Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed

Celebrity Kids

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter, Sami, Shares Glam Photoshoot Amid Family Drama

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Christina Ricci Deems Herself a 'Halloween Mascot' After Starring in Spooky Films

Close up of Christina Ricci.
Shutterstock | 842284
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Christina Ricci recently took to her Instagram page, where she deemed herself a "Halloween mascot."

After making headlines for her marriage to Mark Hampton, which was proceeded by news of her pregnancy, the actress shared an old photo of herself and quickly prompted nostalgia amongst her online fans and followers.

"Here I am, your Halloween mascot," Ricci wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured her as a child wearing a pumpkin on her head and a long white dress to the floor.

Scroll for more photos!

Christina Ricci's Fans Loved Her 'Mermaids' Throwback

Christina Ricci wears a blue wrap dress and red lipstick.
Shutterstock | 564025

In Ricci's Instagram photo, she's seen in the film Mermaids.

"Omg I loved this movie so much!!! And love The Shoop Shoop Song. Amazing memories," one of her followers wrote in the caption of her photo.

"One of my [favorite] movies," said another, who also added a mermaid emoji.

Other Instagram users gave a nod to the 1990 film's other characters, including Rachel Flax, who was played by Cher.

"You really are!" another person replied to Ricci's claim that she is a "Halloween mascot."

Christina Ricci Was Cast as Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci wears a low-cut dress and black necklace.
Shutterstock | 2914948

In addition to her role in Mermaids, Ricci has been featured in a number of other memorable characters, including Wednesdays Addams in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. However, when it comes to the upcoming Netflix reboot of The Addams Family, which is coming courtesy of Tim Burton, a number of fans have called for Ricci to be cast as Morticia Addams due to a photo that surfaced of her dressed as the character.

So far, however, no decisions have been made.

Christina Ricci is No Stranger to Horror Films

Christina Ricci wears a gold blazer.
Shutterstock | 842245

Not only has Ricci dressed up with a pumpkin on her head, she's actually gotten downright dirty as a cast member of several horror films, both as an adult, and as a child.

According to All Horror, Ricci was seen in Sleepy Hollow in 1999, Bless the Child in 2000, The Gathering in 2003, Cursed in 2005, and After.Life in 2009. While not quite considered a "horror" film, she also appeared in the Halloween-worthy movie, Casper, as Kathleen "Kat" Harvey in 1995.

Since then, the horror regular has stepped back from films that cause fright and focused on more approachable projects, such as 2017's Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and 2013's The Smurfs 2.

Christina Ricci Keeps Her Private Life to Herself

Christina Ricci wears a printed top with long hair and dark eyeshadow.
Shutterstock | 564025

In 2019, after welcoming her first child, a son, Ricci spoke to Indie Wire about her decision to keep him out of the spotlight.

"I had a very hard time with fame as a child, being interviewed and being asked about my life. I think that the way that I answered questions and the things I said earlier on were just, it was like somebody twisting in the wind. I was very reactive and aggressive and I acted out," she said at the time. "No child should be held up for adults to criticize, question, interview, weigh in on. It's the reason we don't have pictures of our children up online. It's the same thing."

Latest Headlines

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter, Sami, Shares Glam Photoshoot Amid Family Drama

October 12, 2021

How Chucky Would Kill Freddy Krueger And Other Horror Icons

October 12, 2021

Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Mocks Mac Jones, Calls Patriots QB 'Peashooter'

October 12, 2021

Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed

October 12, 2021

Mystery Solved: Here's What Happened To 43 Students Who Vanished In Mexico

October 12, 2021

Chloë Grace Moretz's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

October 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.