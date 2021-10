Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James became part of one of the league's most interesting rivalries during the latter's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whenever they see each other on the court, both Curry and James see to it that they give their 100 percent.

Though he managed to beat him thrice in the four consecutive years that they faced each other in the NBA Finals, Curry couldn't help himself but admire James.