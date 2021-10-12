NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire D'Angelo Russell For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell is one of the players on the Minnesota Timberwolves' roster who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Timberwolves may not be actively trading Russell right now but unlike Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, he's not considered as an untouchable in Minnesota.

Most people believe that the Timberwolves would explore the possibility of trading Russell if they are presented with an intriguing offer. Among the teams that could express interest in trading for the former No. 2 pick is the New Orleans Pelicans.