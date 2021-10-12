NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

The 2021 NFL offseason marked the end of Cam Newton's short stint with the New England Patriots. After seeing Mac Jones' potential to become their quarterback of the future, the Patriots have decided to part ways with Newton, making him an unrestricted free agent. Since being surprisingly released by the Patriots before the start of the 2021 NFL season, the 32-year-old quarterback is yet to find a new home.

However, as of now, Newton continues to be linked to several NFL teams that are rumored to be searching for a help at the quarterback position.