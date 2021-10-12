Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Chanel West Coast just knocked the ball out the park, going full "Versace Barbie" in a killer minidress and platform heels while rocking pigtails. The 32-year-old MTV star and rapper, known for her love of luxury brands, shouted out one of Italy's most famous ones on Instagram this week, posting for her 3.5 million followers in a wowing, braless, and leggy look.

Chanel, whose middle name is a luxury label, showed off a head-to-toe ensemble with tons of pink. See why the post is getting likes below.