Rebel Wilson Shocks With Barbie Swimsuit Look On Beach

Rebel Wilson close up
RebelWilson/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rebel Wilson quite literally has fans "shocked" over her recent pink Barbie swimsuit look. The 41-year-old actress, who continues to make headlines for her 70-pound weight loss, is fresh from a stunning oceanside snap highlighting her slimmed-down figure, with beachy snap bringing a Grease vibe as Rebel wore a "Let's Get Physical" bathing suit.

Rebel, who dropped the weight via mindful eating, had a popular comment talking about her "evolution" - while the fan said they were "shocked," it was in the best possible way.

Looking Cute In Pink

Rebel Wilson in fuzzi dress while bowling
RebelWilson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Swimsuit snaps are now a dime a dozen on the Aussie's Instagram, with the feed both showing off her whittled-down silhouette and offering motivational content as Wilson admits she still struggles from time to time.

Posing all hands on her hips while in a low-cut pink one-piece with scrawly white writing, the Pooch Perfect star also rocked black shorts and a matching sheer outer jacket, with a green bag and shades adding statement glam. The palm-fringed beach wasn't bad either.

See The Snap Below

Seeming to have the place to herself as she soaked up the sun and went fun with a blonde and flicked ponytail, the Olly wellness partner wrote: "Let's get physical" as she tagged her photographer. The post has gained over 87,000 likes, including one from actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Yaaaaas," a fan quickly wrote, with another saying: "I'm shocked at its evolution. I loved seeing you even more beautiful. I'm also fighting for weight loss and better health. I've already eliminated 13 kilos. I'm from Brazil 😍." More after the snap.

Revealing Details Of 70-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson on the street
Shutterstock | 1486838

November 2020 marked Rebel hitting her goal weight of 165 pounds. It also marked the star opening up on Instagram Live to reveal the details of her weight loss.

"You feel satisfied and then you stop eating," she told fans. "Whereas if I’m eating a whole frickin’ bag of chips I’m just like devouring that and suddenly there’s a ton of calories and game over and yeah, no weight loss that week." Wilson has, however, admitted turning to chocolate after a hard day.

No Fancy-Pants Exercise Machines

While the likes of Khloe Kardashian work out with a $1,000-an-hour trainer and flaunt pricey gym equipment, Rebel claims that old-fashioned outdoor walks were the most helpful to her - more-so than high-impact exercise.

"Weirdly, I never thought I would like hiking, walking uphill," she continued. "Like, who would have thought that’d be a fun activity? But frick it’s good. To be out in nature, get that air into your lungs. I really really love it and so I do that now all the time."

