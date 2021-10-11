Rebel Wilson Shocks With Barbie Swimsuit Look On Beach

Rebel Wilson quite literally has fans "shocked" over her recent pink Barbie swimsuit look. The 41-year-old actress, who continues to make headlines for her 70-pound weight loss, is fresh from a stunning oceanside snap highlighting her slimmed-down figure, with beachy snap bringing a Grease vibe as Rebel wore a "Let's Get Physical" bathing suit.

Rebel, who dropped the weight via mindful eating, had a popular comment talking about her "evolution" - while the fan said they were "shocked," it was in the best possible way.