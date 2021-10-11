Kim Kardashian Addresses Sex Tape Scandal In SNL Debut

Kim Kardashian has definitely made her stand-up mark. The 40-year-old mogul left no stone unturned over the weekend as she fronted media outlets for her SNL hosting debut, with everything from her failed marriage to 44-year-old Kanye West to her 2002 sex tape scandal addressed.

Likely scripted by the popular series' savvy writing team - but with Kardashian's own input clearly visible - the stand-up moment saw the KKW Beauty founder joke about her viral tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. See what Kim had to say below.