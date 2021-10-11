Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Addresses Sex Tape Scandal In SNL Debut

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian has definitely made her stand-up mark. The 40-year-old mogul left no stone unturned over the weekend as she fronted media outlets for her SNL hosting debut, with everything from her failed marriage to 44-year-old Kanye West to her 2002 sex tape scandal addressed.

Likely scripted by the popular series' savvy writing team - but with Kardashian's own input clearly visible - the stand-up moment saw the KKW Beauty founder joke about her viral tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. See what Kim had to say below.

Definitely Got A Sense of Humor

Kim Kardashian snacking in bikini
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kim, who made headlines for the build-up to her appearance via a series of oversized and quilted jacket Balenciaga looks, had stuck with the luxury label she donned to the 2021 Met Gala - but she'd gone skin-tight. The mom of four stunned in a hot pink and crushed velvet bodysuit and high heels as she told viewers:

"I know, I'm surprised to see me here, too."

"When they asked I was like, 'you want me to host, why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time," she continued.

See The Video Below

Kardashian, jokingly, continued: "Actually, I only had that one movie come out and no-one told me it was even premiering." Then taking a massive dig at 65-year-old "momager" Kris Jenner, the SKIMS CEO said: "It must've slipped my mom's mind."

Kim went onto to refer to her famous figure as she said she was "excited" to show viewers she's more than "just a pretty face - and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt." More after the video.

Addressing Sex Tape With Andy Cohen

Kim Kardashian in tan dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

2021, bringing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, offered Kim the opportunity to speak out about the sex tape as host Andy Cohen asked: "Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?"

Kim admitted: "Looking back, probably not." The 2002-filmed tape was released into the public domain in 2007. Kim revealed it was something she'd have to "live with for the rest of my life." More below.

Plenty More Jokes

Not afraid to joke about the endless plastic surgery rumors that swirl the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the mom of four, on SNL, also stated: "Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons." She likewise made a joke about not running for president (after Kanye's failed run and with mentions of Caitlynn Jenner), also addressing her father representing OJ Simpson in his murder trial.

Kim appears to have boosted ratings, though. The star also joked about having 360 million social media followers and only performing in front of audience of 10 million, per her estimate.

