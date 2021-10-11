Experts Explain How To Invest In Cryptocurrency

The term cryptocurrency is used to describe any type of decentralized digital money designed to be used over the internet. As digital assets, cryptocurrencies are not controlled by governments or other central bodies, which makes them appealing to many investors.

Invented in 2008, Bitcoin is by far the best known cryptocurrency, but many other similar currencies have been created since its release.

So how would one go about investing in cryptocurrency? More importantly, is crypto a good and safe investment?

Here's what experts have to say.