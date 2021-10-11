Trending Stories
Celebrities

Demi Rose Arches Back In Bikini For 'Reflection'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Britney Spears Worries While Tugging Down Pantyhose In Underwear

Football

NFL Rumors: Texans Owner Cal McNair Discusses Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Experts Explain How To Invest In Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency coins stock photo
Shutterstock | 238969457
Business
Damir Mujezinovic

The term cryptocurrency is used to describe any type of decentralized digital money designed to be used over the internet. As digital assets, cryptocurrencies are not controlled by governments or other central bodies, which makes them appealing to many investors.

Invented in 2008, Bitcoin is by far the best known cryptocurrency, but many other similar currencies have been created since its release.

So how would one go about investing in cryptocurrency? More importantly, is crypto a good and safe investment?

Here's what experts have to say.

Investing In Crypto

Even for some experienced investors, cryptocurrency is unfamiliar territory, so it's no wonder many are still hesitant to take the plunge and invest.

According to president of Bone Fide Wealth Douglas Boneparth, there are ways to invest in crypto without actually buying it. In other words, cautions investors can put money in a company that owns crypto, as opposed to purchasing crypto directly.

"When you’re thinking about investing in a company because they have exposure to crypto, it really runs the gamut from how direct or indirect you are in terms of that exposure. It just depends on how much of their balance sheet is in crypto," Boneparth explained to The Detroit News.

Minimizing Risk

Bitcoin on a $100 bill
Unsplash | Bermix Studio

Another way to minimize risk is to invest in companies that have a stake in the cryptocurrency industry itself -- like Coinbase, which is publicly traded platform where investors can buy and sell cryptocurrency, according to Boneparth.

"Just like you have with gold, you can either invest in the commodity itself or the infrastructure around it, the miners, the materials needed for mining, same with energy and oil. And there are public companies that are specifically operating in the blockchain space, but there’s not many of them."

What About ETFs?

Per Investopedia, an exchange traded fund (ETF) is "a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other asset, but which can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange the same way a regular stock can."

No ETFs have yet been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but that is more than likely to change in the future, according to Tristan Yver, the head of strategy at FTX.US.

"I don’t have an estimate of when this will occur, but I do think it’s something that will happen, and I think it’s something that will allow people who aren’t comfortable with investing directly in digital assets to get exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies," Yver explained.

Bitcoin-Backed Futures ETF

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is in favor of creating a bitcoin-backed futures ETF and rumors that the SEC is looking to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds have done wonders for Bitcoin, according to MarketWatch.

Last week, Bitcoin rose 12.7 percent from the previous week as of Friday. By Wednesday, it recorded a staggering seven-day gain of 33.5 percent.

"Now, after consolidating for a long time in the $40K range, Bitcoin seems much better prepared for another big move upward. If that happens, Bitcoin will likely go on to test its ATH (all-time high) and there’s a high probability it will break it," said Anto Paroian, chief operating officer at crypto hedge fund ARK36.

Latest Headlines

Christina Ricci Marries Celebrity Hairstylist Mark Hampton - See Her Romantic Wedding Selfie!

October 11, 2021

Raiders HC Jon Gruden Breaks Silence On Controversial Email, 'I Am Not A Racist'

October 11, 2021

Southwest Airlines Disruption Continues

October 11, 2021

Britney Spears Warned Sexy Snaps May Damage Conservatorship Case

October 11, 2021

How Much Money Do You Need To Retire? Here's What Experts Say

October 11, 2021

Scandinavian Countries Limit Use Of Moderna Vaccine Over Myocarditis Concerns

October 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.