Southwest Airlines Disruption Continues

Over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, disappointing thousands of loyal customers across the United States.

The company blames the cancellations on weather and air traffic issues, but it appears as though the disruption will continue.

On Monday, Southwest cancelled another 337 flights, forcing many to drive on a federal holiday to visit their friends and relatives.

Southwest told CNN on Sunday evening that getting operations back to normal was "more difficult and prolonged" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

