Halsey is embracing their post-partum body by going unfiltered in revealing underwear and being 100% okay with never having their "pre baby body back." The 27-year-old singer, recently in the news for joining Kim Kardashian for last weekend's SNL show, is fresh from an Instagram post marking the reality of motherhood, with a series of shots taking fans from pregnancy to how things look now.

Halsey stated that "no matter" what they do, "people are going to talk about my body."