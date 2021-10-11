Raiders HC Jon Gruden Breaks Silence On Controversial Email, 'I Am Not A Racist'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has recently become the center of controversy after a decade-old email of him surfaced on the internet. The controversial exchange between Gruden and then-Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen happened during the 2011 NFL lockout. In his email to Allen, Gruden called NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith "Dumboriss Smith" and said that his lips have the "size of michellin tires."

As of now, Gruden is being heavily criticized for the words he used to describe Smith, a Black man.