How Much Money Do You Need To Retire? Here's What Experts Say

The coronavirus pandemic has a devastating impact on the economy, and it has also prompted millions of Americans to think about retirement.

However, research shows that 36 percent of Americans believe they will never have enough money to be able to retire. According to the Natixis Global Retirement Index, around 41 percent believe it would "take a miracle" for them to be financially secure in retirement.

So, how much money does one really need to retire? Here is what financial experts have to say.