Christina Ricci Marries Celebrity Hairstylist Mark Hampton - See Her Romantic Wedding Selfie!

According to E! Online, Ricci and Hampton have kept their relationship pretty much under wraps, only sparking dating rumors this past summer. A quick browse of her Instagram feed reveals almost no photos of her new hubby, except for the two wedding snaps and a birthday tribute to the 37-year-old London-based hairstylist she posted back on July 14.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️," the actress captioned the upload, the last phrase now embued with a new, deeper meaning given their recent relationship milestones.

Their need for privacy is perfectly understandable given that Ricci has just been through a tumultuous divorce from her first husband, film cinematographer James Heerdegen, which was finalized this summer.

Ricci and Heerdegen met in 2011 on the set on Pan Am, walking down the aisle two years later. The two were married for seven years and share a 7-year-old son, Freddie.