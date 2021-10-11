Christina Ricci Marries Celebrity Hairstylist Mark Hampton - See Her Romantic Wedding Selfie!

Christina Ricci is remarried! The Sleepy Hollow and Casper star tied the knot with celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton over the weekend, taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 10, to deliver the thrilling news with a gorgeous snap captioned "Mr. and Mrs."
The big announcement comes just two months after the 41-year-old actress, who famously played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 and 1993 classics, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, surprised fans by revealing she was expecting a new baby.
