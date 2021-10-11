Christina Ricci Marries Celebrity Hairstylist Mark Hampton - See Her Romantic Wedding Selfie!

Christina Ricci is remarried! The Sleepy Hollow and Casper star tied the knot with celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton over the weekend, taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 10, to deliver the thrilling news with a gorgeous snap captioned "Mr. and Mrs."

The big announcement comes just two months after the 41-year-old actress, who famously played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 and 1993 classics, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, surprised fans by revealing she was expecting a new baby.

Scroll for her romantic wedding selfie!

Christina Ricci's Surprise Wedding To Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci | Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Ricci and Hampton, who each posted the same lovely selfie on their respective Instagram pages to share their wedding news. The couple seemingly wed in an intimate ceremony, with fans being completely taken by surprise by the nuptials.

In the photo, the bride and groom could be seen holding each other close and smiling as they posed against an elegant display of roses. The pair wore white, button-down shirts, adorably mirroring each other's style.

Ricci rocked a bold red lip and dainty gold earrings with a sleek ponytail, brushing her newly acquired bangs -- a Hampton creation -- to the side. Check out her effortless wedding-day look below!

'Mr. And Mrs."

Christina Ricci | Instagram

Soon after Ricci shared the photo, fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section to give the newlyweds their best wishes, with the likes of WandaVision's Kat Dennings, Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Selma Blair, Juliette Lewis, Octavia Spencer, and Kelly Ripa leaving sweet messages for the happy couple.

The same picture was posted by Hampton with the caption "#justmarried."

Ricci uploaded a second wedding snap of the pair smiling at the camera, given below, which also got plenty of love from followers, including another comment from the Live with Kelly and Ryan host.

Baby On The Way

As was the case in August when Ricci announced her pregnancy on Instagram, the A-lister's wedding news came out of the blue for her fans, who were still adjusting to the fact that The Matrix Resurrections actress is going to be a mom for the second time.

Ricci told followers she was expecting with a close-up of her baby's ultrasound, which you can see below. She tagged Hampton, writing: "Life keeps getting better." Her now-husband also posted a series of sonograms, mirroring Ricci's caption.

Two weeks later, the actress showcased her baby bump on Instagram, while also debuting the bangs she got from Hampton. Keep scrolling for the snap!

Christina Divorced James Heerdegen This Summer

According to E! Online, Ricci and Hampton have kept their relationship pretty much under wraps, only sparking dating rumors this past summer. A quick browse of her Instagram feed reveals almost no photos of her new hubby, except for the two wedding snaps and a birthday tribute to the 37-year-old London-based hairstylist she posted back on July 14.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️," the actress captioned the upload, the last phrase now embued with a new, deeper meaning given their recent relationship milestones.

Their need for privacy is perfectly understandable given that Ricci has just been through a tumultuous divorce from her first husband, film cinematographer James Heerdegen, which was finalized this summer.

Ricci and Heerdegen met in 2011 on the set on Pan Am, walking down the aisle two years later. The two were married for seven years and share a 7-year-old son, Freddie.

