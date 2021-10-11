Scandinavian Countries Limit Use Of Moderna Vaccine Over Myocarditis Concerns

The coronavirus pandemic is not waning, even though vaccines are widely available in most of the western world.

Vaccine hesitancy is an issue in some countries, like the United States, but most European nations have high vaccination rates -- especially Scandinavian countries.

Last week, however, five Scandinavian countries decided to pause or limit the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of side effects such as myocarditis, which is a medical term used to describe inflammation of the heart muscle.

