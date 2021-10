Kendall Jenner is showing some major cheek while gearing up for Halloween 2021. The 25-year-old supermodel and reality star is fresh from a revealing Instagram update taking fans back to her Barb Wire outfit from last year's Halloween - the Alo Yoga spokesperson made 2020 headlines for dressing up as Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson and looking the spit of the Canadian blonde.

Posting with a new and unseen photo, Kendall revived the look, joking that she has to "figure out Halloween."