Chucky is coming to the USA Network in the form of a new TV series. Created by Don Mancini and based off of the popular Child's Play film franchise, which began in November 1988, the new program will act as a sequel to the seventh and most recent film release, Cult of Chucky.

With Jennifer Tilly in the role of Tiffany Valentine, the former lover and crime partner of the character known as Chucky, and a number of other famous faces, its sure to be a hit.