'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Kaley Cuoco sporting smokey eye makeup at a red carpet event.
Shutterstock | 673594
TV
Cha Miñoza

Kaley Cuoco is gearing up for another season of The Flight Attendant.

The HBO Max series is based on a novel written by Chris Bohjalian, published in 2018. Kaley's production company 'Yes, Norman Productions' adapted it into a limited TV series, with Cuoco taking on the roles of executive producer and lead actor.

The first season premiered on November 26, 2020 and was received well by the audience, earning a 97% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. It has also won a total of 4 awards and 43 nominations from different award-giving bodies.

When is the Release Date of 'Flight Attendant' Season 2?

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden on 'The Flight Attendant'.
The Flight Attendant | Instagram

According to Cuoco, they've always had a vision for season 2 early on, way before the second season was even confirmed. She is elated to have the opportunity to continue telling the story of Cassie Bowden again.

The scripts are already finished and they are set to start filming the second season in the fall of 2021. The show is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in the spring of 2022.

Cuoco says that the next episodes are "so good" and fans are definitely on the edge of their seats, waiting for the new season.

Who is in the cast of 'Flight Attendant' Season 2?

The cast of HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant'.
Yasha Jackson | Instagram

Just like season 1, women will be driving the story of season 2, says Cuoco. Fan favorites will definitely be back to reprise their roles.

Aside from Kaley Cuoco, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria will be regulars in the second season. Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, and Shohreh Aghdashloo have also been confirmed to play recurring characters.

We're unsure if Michiel Huisman will still be making an appearance. However, Cassie's "mind palace" will reportedly still be present in some way, shape, or form. So, it is very likely that Cassie would still be talking to Alex in her mind palace for season 2.

What is 'Flight Attendant' Season 2 About?

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden in 'The Flight Attendant'.
The Flight Attendant | Instagram

While season 1 was about Cassie's whirlwind of misadventures and heavy drinking sessions, season 2 will focus more on her sobriety.

“She definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was,” Cuoco said in an interview.

“And I think that’s what she’s going to struggle with the most. ‘Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?"

Cassie has also landed herself a small gig as a CIA asset, which will be an important factor in the second season. Fans can expect another turbulent adventure as Cassie becomes entangled in yet another murder mystery.

