Demi Rose Arches Back In Bikini For 'Reflection'

Demi Rose is arching her back in the tiniest animal-print bikini in a jaw-dropping shoot marking a little "reflection." The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador is fresh from an Instagram update snagging her over 480,000 likes overnight, with the snaps proving unusual as Demi largely included photos not featuring her.

Definitely making a bang with her opening photo, the British beauty stunned fans with her hourglass curves for a sensual throw-back of her head, with the lush setting framing her perfectly.