Demi Rose Arches Back In Bikini For 'Reflection'

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is arching her back in the tiniest animal-print bikini in a jaw-dropping shoot marking a little "reflection." The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador is fresh from an Instagram update snagging her over 480,000 likes overnight, with the snaps proving unusual as Demi largely included photos not featuring her.

Definitely making a bang with her opening photo, the British beauty stunned fans with her hourglass curves for a sensual throw-back of her head, with the lush setting framing her perfectly.

Stuns In New Bikini Snap

Demi Rose on a balcony
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Demi has been traveling and is currently in Mexico, where she's been topping up her tan and big-time showing off the swimwear looks. The brunette beauty's snap showed her by a still rock pool and amid leafy foliage as she arched her back and placed both hands behind her head for a zen pose.

Flaunting her 24-inch waist and killer curves, the social media sensation went tiny in her barely-there two-piece, also raising a leg slightly for a leg-flashing finish.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Serenity was the vibe throughout the gallery as Demi also shared her yoga mat from a lush wooden deck, with a video of the still-water rock pool also included. The ex to rapper Tyga also showed off a cute bicycle in a sunny two-wheeler snap, plus an unusual sunken table-and-chairs setup from her luxurious hotel stay.

Taking to her caption, she merely wrote: "Reflection." Clearly, fans are taken by the opening bikini shot - "That bikini on you girl...WOW! Merida has been blessed," one wrote. More after the photos.

On Staying Zen

Demi Rose in kimono
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi made 2020 headlines for opening up to ES and speaking out on mental health, this after losing both parents just seven months apart. Speaking of her coping mechanisms, the model revealed:

"I looked upon my own situation as part of life’s plan and through baby steps managed to try and get my life back on track as best as possible," adding:

"Music has certainly helped me, as has meditation, and I was lucky enough to find a spiritual healer who has become like a father figure to me. Having faith is very important."

Bullied When Younger

Demi actually joined MySpace to escape the school bullies - she's having the last laugh now, Continuing, the Instagram star added:

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

