Father of Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Assists Police With Search

It was late August 2021 when authorities and family members of 22-year-old Gabby Petito believe she went missing, before her new fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie returned home from their cross-country trip to Florida on September 1. Shortly after Brian Laundrie's return home, he went missing. This week, the family of Brian Laundrie was asked to help in the investigation in the search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been following the case closely and told The U.S. Sun this week that if the Laundrie parents are found to be helping Brian, they could face criminal charges. He also said he would not be surprised if Brian flipped on his own parents to avoid jail himself.

The parents of Brian Laundrie have reportedly been asked to remain on standby by law enforcement. Experts believe that the parents of Brian Laundrie are key to finding him.