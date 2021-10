Madonna got wild on her appearance on "The Tonight Show", leaving Jimmy Fallon all flustered and panicked.

The music icon stopped by the late night show to promote her new concert film "Madame X".

In the middle of the conversation, Madonna sexily slid on Fallon's desk and teased the audience. The wild moment was shocking but not all that surprising. Madonna, after all, is the queen of sexy antics!

Scroll below to see the video clip.