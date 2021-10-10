R. Kelly's Streaming Sales Rocket by 517 % After Conviction

Since R. Kelly was convicted his audio and video streams have seen numbers jumping from 11.2 million to 13.4 million. Album sales have soared by 517 percent.

During the course of R. Kelly's 2021 trial, services such as Apple Music and Spotify would not stream his music or would mute it on playlists when the timeline of allegations against R. Kelly was revealed. YouTube also closed down two of R. Kelly's accounts, saying they violated the guidelines on creator responsibilities. Multiple artists pulled any R. Kelly collaborations from their own work.

That includes Jennifer Hudson who pulled "Where You At" from streaming, a song produced by R. Kelly. Chance the Rapper also removed "Somewhere in Paradise" featuring R. Kelly.