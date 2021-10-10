R. Kelly's Streaming Sales Rocket by 517 % After Conviction

Singer R. Kelly is in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing after being convicted of multiple counts of sex trafficking in a Manhattan federal court this year. While in jail, his streaming has skyrocketed by 517 percent according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Kelly's on-demand streams went up 22 percent and video streaming increased by 23 percent between September 27 and October 3. His streaming numbers in 2017 were approximately 5.4 million audio streams weekly, and this year they are reported to be at 6.4 million.