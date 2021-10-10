Republican Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and current Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West who has not been vaccinated has announced on Twitter and Facebook that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and also has pneumonia due to the coronavirus. His wife, Angela, also has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

CNN is reporting that an official post earlier yesterday noted that Col. West was experiencing a low-grade fever and body aches and that he would be suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear. This announcement came two days after Allen West posted his attendance on Twitter at "a packed house" at the Mission Generation Annual Gala and Fundraiser.

On October 7, Allen West noted there would be a video posted later about the event, which did not happen.