President Biden Blocks Donald Trump's Attempt to Prevent Release of January 6 Documents

President Joe Biden has, on Friday, denied a request from Donald Trump to prevent the release of documents related to the events of the January 6 insurrection, reports NBC News. The former president's request to prevent the release of the records came on the grounds of "constitutionally-based privilege" and was a request issued by Donald Trump to the National Archives on October 8.

The grounds of constitutionally-based privilege are patently rejected by the White House with White House Counsel Dana Remus saying the assertion of executive privilege, in this case, is not in the best interests of the United States.

White House Counsel Dana Remus further noted the extraordinary circumstances of the events of January 6, and said that executive privilege " should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."