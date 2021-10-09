NFL Rumors: Texans Owner Cal McNair Discusses Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Football
As the 2021 NFL trade deadline approaches, rumors surrounding veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans continue to heat up. Watson may remain an official member of the Texans' 53-man roster, but most people think that his departure from Space City is inevitable.

Though starting quarterback Davis Mills is noticeably struggling to lead the team, the Texans don't seem to have any plan of letting Watson play in the 2021 NFL season. As of now, the Texans remain active on the market, finding their disgruntled quarterback a new home.

Texans Owner Talks About Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

In an interview with reporters during the Texans' second annual Founder's Day at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Houston, Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair talked about several interesting topics, including the trade rumors involving Watson. When asked about the disgruntled quarterback's future in Houston, McNair said it's a "day-to-day thing" and revealed that Texans GM Nick Caserio is the one who's handling the situation.

"We'll just wait and see," McNair said, as quoted by Sports Talk 790. "It's a day-to-day thing. Nick is in charge of that, so we'll see how that works out."

Texans Owner 'No Idea' If Deshaun Watson Will Be Dealt Before Trade Deadline

When he demanded a trade in January, the Texans were hesitant to move Watson, saying that they still considered him part of their long-term future. However, they changed their mind about letting him stay after multiple civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him.

To distance themselves from the controversy he's currently involved in and prevent it from becoming a major distraction on their team, the Texans decided that it would be best for them to part ways with Watson. However, McNair said that, though they have already started listening to offers for him, he has "no idea" if Watson would be dealt before the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

Dolphins Remain Deshaun Watson's Top Preferred Landing Spot

In the past months, Watson has already been linked to several NFL teams that are rumored to be searching for an upgrade at the starting quarterback position, including the Miami Dolphins. Though it remains unknown if there's an ongoing negotiation between the Dolphins and the Texans, Wilson revealed that Miami remains Watson's No. 1 preferred trade destination.

"The Miami Dolphins remain at the top of Watson's list among teams that he would potentially waive his no-trade clause for, according to sources," Wilson wrote.

Texans Struggling To Win Games

Their refusal to play Watson has somehow fired back at the Texans. After the Texans lost starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury in their game against the Cleveland Browns, they opted to use rookie quarterback Davis Mills instead of Watson. Mills is currently 0-2 as a starter and in their embarrassing 0-40 loss against the Buffalo Bills, he got intercepted four times.

Despite their struggle to win games with Mills as their signal-caller, the Texans don't seem to be in a panic mode right now.

"I think they've been put in a very tough spot, a spot that is not of their choosing and they've made the very best of it and sort of worked through it day to day," McNair said. "So, we'll see where it goes."

