NFL Rumors: Texans Owner Cal McNair Discusses Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

As the 2021 NFL trade deadline approaches, rumors surrounding veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans continue to heat up. Watson may remain an official member of the Texans' 53-man roster, but most people think that his departure from Space City is inevitable.

Though starting quarterback Davis Mills is noticeably struggling to lead the team, the Texans don't seem to have any plan of letting Watson play in the 2021 NFL season. As of now, the Texans remain active on the market, finding their disgruntled quarterback a new home.