Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Refuses to Enforce a Vaccine Mandate

An executive order for mandatory vaccines for public employees by October 1 is being ignored by L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reports NPR. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is said to oversee the largest department in the nation, one that is home to over 18,000 public employees. This Thursday in a Facebook Live event he stated he will not be carrying out this executive order.

The mandate was issued by executive order on August 4 of this year and allows only for religious and medical exemptions. Villanueva said his employees are willing to be terminated rather than get vaccinated.