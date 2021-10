Though he doesn't see it the same way they do, Allen said that he understood why the media is making a big deal of their upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

"That's our job," Allen said. "We're in the entertainment business, that's the narrative that sticks with it and as players, we understand that. But like I alluded to earlier, it's Week 5."

Whether they succeed to have their revenge against the Chiefs or not, Allen said that they won't let the game define who the Bills are. Regardless of the result, they would continue learning and improving their performance on both ends of the field.