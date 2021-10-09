NBA Rumors: Sixers Highly Unlikely To Trade Ben Simmons For Kyrie Irving, Here's Why

Trending Stories
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before or during the 2021-22 NBA season. Since taking most of the blame for their failure to win the NBA championship title last season, rumors continue to swirl that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce.

In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several big names who they could target in the potential blockbuster deal involving the former No. 1 pick.

Sixers' Stance On Idea Of Trading Ben Simmons For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving wearing Team USA jersey
Shutterstock | 1024723

One of the NBA players who are being connected to the Sixers is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. With his refusal to get vaccinated, there were growing speculations around the league that the Nets could explore the possibility of trading Irving. However, though he perfectly fits the description of the player that they are looking for in the potential deal involving Simmons, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed in his substack newsletter that as of now, the Sixers haven't given any indication that they are interested in swapping their disgruntled superstar for Irving.

Why Sixers Are Hesitant To Trade For Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving on the defensive end of the floor
Shutterstock | 1024723

Despite what he could contribute on the floor, there are plenty of reasons why the Sixers wouldn't want to bring Irving to the City of Brotherly Love. Aside from his vaccination status, Stein revealed that Irving could threaten to retire or leave his trade destination as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

"Irving is currently not allowed to play home games for the Nets due to his vaccination status," Stein wrote, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. "There is some belief around the league that Irving would retire, or at least seriously consider it, if the Nets traded him. Irving can also be a free agent in 2022. The 76ers continue to explore a trade of Simmons while he remains away from the team."

Trail Blazers Rejected Sixers' Trade Proposal Involving Ben Simmons

While a Simmons-for-Irving trade is highly unlikely to happen, the Sixers are still active on the trade market, finding a new home for their disgruntled superstar. The Sixers were recently involved in a trade negotiation with the Portland Trail Blazers, but a deal failed to materialize after Philadelphia asked for too many valuable trade assets in return.

On Twitter, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Sixers have expressed willingness to trade Simmons to the Trail Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum. However, the Trail Blazers quickly ended their trade talks after the Sixers asked for the inclusion of three future first-round picks and three pick swaps in the trade package.

Pacers Expressed Interest In Ben Simmons

Aside from the Trail Blazers, another team that is currently being linked to Simmons is the Indiana Pacers. According to Stein, the Pacers "consistently registered interest" in Simmons from the time the Sixers made him available on the trading block. Unfortunately, the Pacers don't have the trade assets that the Sixers are looking for in the potential deal involving Simmons.

Stein revealed that the Sixers are "unmoved" by the Pacers' ability to offer a trade package that includes Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon.

