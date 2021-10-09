NBA Rumors: Sixers Highly Unlikely To Trade Ben Simmons For Kyrie Irving, Here's Why

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before or during the 2021-22 NBA season. Since taking most of the blame for their failure to win the NBA championship title last season, rumors continue to swirl that Simmons and the Sixers are heading into an inevitable divorce.

In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several big names who they could target in the potential blockbuster deal involving the former No. 1 pick.