Sixers' Dream Five-Team Blockbuster Would Magically Turn Ben Simmons Into Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal

Days before the 2021-22 NBA season officially begins, rumors still continue to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though it remains unknown if a deal would happen before the regular season starts, most people believe that Simmons' departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

Since the 2021 offseason, several crazy trade ideas featuring Simmons have surfaced on the internet. Recently, the former No. 1 pick was mentioned in a five-team blockbuster that would send him to the Portland Trail Blazers.