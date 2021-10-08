Government-Funded Trial To Determine If Ivermectin Is Effective Against COVID-19

Several safe and effective coronavirus vaccines are free and widely available in the United States. And though they don't always prevent transmission, they greatly reduce the chances of hospitalization and death.

Nonetheless, many have shunned vaccinations and relied on drugs such as Ivermectin. As a drug used to treat parasitic infections, Ivermectin can be both prescribed to humans and given to animals, such as horses.

But is Ivermectin effective against COVID-19? That is what a new government-funded trial is hoping to determine.